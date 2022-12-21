ISB Placements: PGP Class of 2023 gets hired in large numbers

About 73 per cent of those placed were able to shift functions while 79 per cent moved to a new sector, thereby making meaningful moves towards building careers of their choice.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 03:00 PM, Wed - 21 December 22

Hyderabad: The recently concluded placements for the Post Graduate Programme in Management (PGP) Class of 2023 at the Indian School of Business (ISB) saw recruiters across sectors hiring in large numbers. Despite the global economic uncertainty and the predicted slowdown, 222 recruiting companies made 1,578 offers to students.

About 73 per cent of those placed were able to shift functions while 79 per cent moved to a new sector, thereby making meaningful moves towards building careers of their choice. The average annual accepted CTC stood at Rs 34.21 lakh – a 2.5 times increase from the average pre-ISB CTC of Rs 13.39 lakh.

The top industries in terms of offers were Consulting, IT/ITES/Technology, BFSI, and FMCG/Retail. Consulting, Product Management, Sales and Marketing, and General Management/Leadership Programmes. In addition, the Media and Entertainment, and Supply Chain and Logistics sectors were strongly represented in the companies that made offers at ISB. International job offers also showed a sign of recovery post the pandemic with 36 international offers being made this year, a press release said.

More than 14 per cent of the overall offers came from companies that offer leadership/general management roles in various functions. This year saw 30 first-time recruiters on campus. Almost 36 per cent of the PGP Class of 2023 are women, a proportion that is among the highest in leading business schools in this part of the world. A total of 40 per cent of the total job offers were made to women students.

Prof. Ramabhadran Thirumalai, Deputy Dean – Academic Programmes, ISB, said, “The placements of the PGP Class of 2023 have reiterated that ISB students are well ahead of the curve in taking any crisis head-on and in adding significant value to their organisations.”