ISB, ESMT Berlin sign Student Exchange Agreement

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 06:24 PM, Tue - 13 September 22

Source: Twitter/India in Germany.

Hyderabad: The Indian School of Business (ISB) and ESMT European School of Management and Technology GmbH (ESMT Berlin) as part of efforts to expand scholarly ties, facilitate academic cooperation and promote mutual understanding have agreed to establish mutually beneficial exchange relationships.

A step toward this direction was the recent signing of the Student Exchange Agreement during the ISB@20 event in Berlin by Professor Madan Pillutla, Dean, ISB and Roland Siegers, Director, Early Careers Programs, ESMT, Berlin. The agreement was exchanged in the presence of Parvathaneni Harish, Ambassador of India to Germany.

The Student Exchange Agreement provides a general framework for exchange of students between the “Home Institution” and “Host Institution”. Exchange students will be expected to undertake a full load of courses at the Host institution and will receive credit at their Home Institution for a full course load, contingent upon satisfactory performance in all courses, an ISB media release said.

ISB has partnered with 55 leading business schools from 28 countries for students exchange programme which adds to the diversity and peer-learning experience, it added.