ISB inks MoU with TSCHE for evaluation systems in higher educational institutions

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:30 PM, Fri - 21 October 22

The MoU was signed by ISB Dean Prof. Madan Pillutla, TSCHE Chairman, Prof R Limbadri and Commissioner of Collegiate Education Navin Mittal at a programme organised on ISB campus.

Hyderabad: Soon, the next-generation assessment and evaluation systems will be introduced in higher educational institutions in the State. Towards this, the Indian School of Business (ISB) on Friday inked Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) and Commissionerate of Collegiate Education to study and recommend holistic and robust assessment and evaluation systems in higher education in the State.

As part of the MoU, all aspects of higher education assessment and evaluation will be covered and a new framework will be proposed.

Further, the ISB will determine the knowledge and skills that need to be assessed, by forecasting future market requirements. The study will include over 1,000 degree colleges with a specific focus on selected degree colleges incorporating combinations of urban, rural, government, aided and unaided colleges in the State.

The MoU was signed by ISB Dean Prof. Madan Pillutla, TSCHE Chairman, Prof R Limbadri and Commissioner of Collegiate Education Navin Mittal at a programme organised on ISB campus here.

Speaking on the occasion, Navin Mittal said the MoU with ISB would add new momentum in redefining the educational and assessment/evaluation parameters in the State.

Prof. Limbadri said the need of the hour was to relook at the present examination and evaluation system. “Students are scoring good marks but there is a dearth of research grants and employability challenges persist. We would like to assess the ability for critical thinking, and problem solving among the students, but we are currently testing only their memory,” he said.

Prof. Chandrashekar Sripada, Professor of Practice, Organisational Behaviour and Strategic Human Capital, ISB, is the principal investigator for the study. “In the current fast-evolving global scenarios, a robust and holistic assessment mechanism will equip the students to work towards gaining new skills critical for their career progression,” Prof. Sripada said.