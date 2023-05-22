Isha Ambani to bring back fashion brand Shein in India

Mukesh Ambani's daughter Isha Ambani is all set to bring back the Chinese fashion brand Shein to India after three years.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 02:11 PM, Mon - 22 May 23

Hyderabad: Hey women out there, are you missing Shein an eastern Chinese fashion brand? Then here we are to share some good news! Isha Ambani is all set to bring back Shein to India after three years. The media reports say that Shein has partnered with Reliance Retail to return to India. Mukesh Ambani’s daughter Isha bringing back Shein could mean a big thing for stakeholders.

However, Reliance Industries has not released any official statement about the deal, but speculations say that Reliance Retail and Shein are planning a collaboration. As a Reliance Retail partner brand, Jimmy Choo, Georgio Armani, Hugo Boss, Versace, Michael Kors, Brooks Brothers, Armani Exchange, Burberry, and many more international brands are offered in India, and Shein will most likely soon join the list.

Shein is one of the favorite and most popular shopping brands for women who are looking for stylish and affordable clothing. We can say that Shein has geared up a huge following in India, but in June 2020, the Shein app was banned after the central government banned Chinese apps due to security reasons. However, the brand was available in India on Amazon after the ban until the Delhi High Court issued a notice to ban the sale of Shein clothing on the e-commerce platforms.