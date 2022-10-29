Shein slammed for model posing with water dispenser to show plus-size tights

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 01:45 PM, Sat - 29 October 22

The screenshot was shared on Twitter by a user who criticised the retailer for its bizarre representation of plus-size models involving the use of a prop to demonstrate the elasticity of its leg coverings.

Hyderabad: Women’s clothing brand ‘Shein’ found itself in hot water after a photo of a model posing with a water dispenser to show her plus-size tights went viral on the internet.

The screenshot was shared on Twitter by a user who criticised the retailer for its bizarre representation of plus-size models involving the use of a prop to demonstrate the elasticity of its leg coverings.

The user questioned the company as to why the same thing could not be illustrated with a plus-sized model. “SHEIN y’all couldn’t find y’all a plus size model??????? Wtf is THIS? (sic)” her tweet read.

SHEIN 😭 y’all couldn’t find y’all a plus size model??????? Wtf is THIS? 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/Dif12Hl5K7 — Karmakarmm💟 (@karmaxkarmm) October 26, 2022

The post has garnered over 40 k likes and over 3 k retweets with netizens criticising the company and said that it could “do better” and source more plus-size models to demonstrate the clothes without the need for props.

Many comments read “embarrassment”, and “Shame on Shein”. “I think it’s so sad when brands get things so wrong. The number of plus-size women that are still not allowed in the modelling industry and instead of using them Shein think it’s ok to do this? (sic)” a user said. “Instead of finding a right model they resulted to just being like “look how much sh*t we can fit in these tights! (sic)” another comment read.

Check out a few more tweets here:

Oh nice I have been looking for a pair of tights where I can hide my 5 gallon water bottle of vodka for the movie theater. Just in time for the holidays too. — Hey It's Clara (@ClaraCappello) October 27, 2022

Like jeees, Thanks cuz I was worried about where to put my large industrial water cooler dispenser. 🫶🏾 me and the dehydrated babes are forever greatful.💀 — ♡ 777 ♡ (@Vmpyrdoll) October 26, 2022

Ya I feelt like that was their intention too it's just definitely not the best way to show it 😂 — HopeBerry.Lab (@HopeBerryLab) October 27, 2022

However, it is reported that the image was changed post the online outrage, and was replaced by a model stretching the material outwards with her arms, instead of a prop.