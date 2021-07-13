Wait is over! Chinese app SHEIN makes a comeback via Amazon

This has led to a lot of excitement among active ex-users and fans of SHEIN as the app was banned last year along with other popular apps like PUBG Mobile and TikTok.

Hyderabad: All the fans of SHEIN can shed tears of joy as it is getting re-launched in India and no, it is not making a comeback as an app but as a seller.

After almost a year of getting banned by the Indian government, China-based shopping platform SHEIN is ready to again get launched in India. And this time, the re-launch is happening through Amazon.

The products of SHEIN will be re-launched on Amazon during the Prime Day sale which starts from midnight July 26 and continues till July 27. And not just SHEIN products, but many other products across category will be available with massive discount.

This has led to a lot of excitement among active ex-users and fans of SHEIN as the app was banned last year along with other popular apps like PUBG Mobile and TikTok. It became popular among the young population due to classy clothing and accessories for affordable prices. This is second China-based app making comeback as earlier PUBG returned as Battlegrounds Mobile India.

