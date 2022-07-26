Isha Koppikar spotted shooting with Sanjay Dutt

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 02:58 PM, Tue - 26 July 22

Hyderabad: Isha Koppikar was spotted recently on the sets of a show with Sanjay Dutt and it has taken us down the memory lane when the duo set some pretty major chemistry goals in their past movies. They will be seen alongside each other and other stars soon.

Isha and Sanjay have given us some very beautiful movies in the past and the couple looked just amazing together. Seeing them together will be joyful and exciting for all as they were an unforgettably iconic jodi.

Isha says, “I cannot reveal much about the shooting but coming back together with Sanjay Dutt is great. We have some pretty good memories and an understanding of each other so it makes it easier for shooting.”

Isha has earlier delivered some good performances and fans are now super-excited to know what is on her plate next with Sanjay Dutt.