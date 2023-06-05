| Isha Talwar On Mirzapur 3 With An Important Character Expect Nothing But Drama

Actress Isha Talwar is currently looking forward to 'Mirzapur 3'. The actress plays the role of Madhuri Yadav.

02:56 PM, Mon - 5 June 23

Mumbai: Actress Isha Talwar is currently looking forward to ‘Mirzapur 3’. Talking about her role, she said that when one takes on an important character, “expect nothing but great drama.”

The actress plays the role of Madhuri Yadav. In season 3 she will be seen as Munna Bhaiya’s widow and will be taking on Guddu Pandit (Ali Fazal) and Golu Gupta (Shweta Tripathi Sharma) to avenge her husband’s death.

Isha Talwar said: “Madhuri Yadav, as we already saw in season 2, had almost snatched power towards the end from Kaleen bhaiya essayed by the wonderful Pankaj Tripathi for reasons best known to her.”

“When you take on such an important character in the show, please expect nothing but great drama intertwined riding on big EQ! This next bit can be left for another story closer to the show because the audience is still confused about Munna’s death – I know this from personal experience.”

She was seen recently in ‘Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo’, which was directed by Homi Adajania. It also stars Dimple Kapadia as Savitri, who runs a drug cartel, and is supported by her daughters-in-law – Angira Dhar and Isha and daughter, played by Radhika Madan.

The show also stars Naseeruddin Shah, Ashish Verma, Varun Mitra, Udit Arora, Deepak Dobriyal, Monica Dogra and Jimit Trivedi. It is currently streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar.