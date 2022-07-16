ISKCON to organise world’s largest cultural festival

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:31 PM, Sat - 16 July 22

Hyderabad: International Society for Krishna Consciousness, Nellore, is organising world’s longest and largest cultural festival on the occasion of Sri Krishna Janmashtami.

The unique features of the international cultural fest is that anyone from the age of 4 months to 80 plus years can participate and there is no registration charges. All the participants will get certificates and the winners will get certificates and prizes also.

More than 50 different events with 300 plus sub-categories will be held for 20 continuous days and interested ones from anywhere and anytime, can participate in any activity and upload for evaluation.

The finals will be done live at different convenient times zones and participation is expected from 80 countries, according to a press release.

The events among others include colouring, classical dance, folk dance, fancy dress, Gita Sloka, vocal music, rytmes, cookery, flowers decorations, Rangoli, mono acting and other innovative activities.

The website link for free registrations is https://iskconlms.dhanushinfotech.com/ and the mail-id is cmkdasa@gmail.com. For enquiries, the WhatsApp number is 91 8977637108 or 91 8919717982.

The programme duration is August 1 to 20.