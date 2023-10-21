ISL: Hyderabad FC look to bounce back against Chennaiyin FC

Hyderabad suffered a 2-1 defeat to East Bengal and 1-0 defeat to Jamshedpur FC in the first two games where the team gave up goals in the latter stages of both ties

By Biswajit Talukdar Updated On - 07:31 PM, Sat - 21 October 23

Hyderabad: Indian Super League returns to GMC Balayogi Athletic Stadium as Hyderabad FC host Chennaiyin FC on Monday. The Nizams look to bounce back after starting the season with two losses.

Hyderabad suffered a 2-1 defeat to East Bengal and 1-0 defeat to Jamshedpur FC in the first two games where the team gave up goals in the latter stages of both ties in each of the two games from two brilliant free kicks.

“Our communication among the players on the pitch and the focus on later stages of the game has to be at the highest level and avoid making unnecessary fouls at the edge of the penalty box,” coach Thangboi Singto highlighted in the pre-match press conference.

Speaking about the preparation against Chennaiyin FC, the head coach sounded confident. “The team has learned their lessons from the last two games, and on Monday we expect a good result.” The former champions have 10 new faces for the current campaign and one such name is Mexico International Oswaldo Alwanis. An experienced left-footed defender brought into the team to give defensive solidarity and has so far tasted few minutes of playing time in the last two games.

The 34-year-old stressed on giving his best for the team this season, stating, “my focus is to improve each day, and give the best for the team. I want to defend as well as possible to help the team, but also want to contribute to scoring goals,” he concluded.