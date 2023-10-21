ISL: Chinglensana confident of turnaround in Hyderabad FC fortunes

We are contenders for the ISL trophy. We just need to bring things back on track. I understand it takes time but we are working hard, said Defender Chinglensana Singh Konsham

22 October 23

Hyderabad: The new-look Hyderabad FC side has many new faces – from coaches to players – but has made a disappointing start to their campaign in the Indian Super League season with two losses from the opening two fixtures.

However, their star defender Chinglensana Singh Konsham, who has played an integral part in the team’s success in the past two seasons, believes his team can turn things around. “We are contenders for the ISL trophy. We just need to bring things back on track. I understand it takes time but we are working hard,” he said.

“If Hyderabad FC weren’t one of the contenders for this season, I wouldn’t have been with the team,” the Indian international added. Chinglensana is one the few names from the current campaign of the Hyderabad side which lifted the Indian Super League trophy two seasons ago.

The centre-back who hails from Manipur has been a regular for the club and country in recent times. The 27-year-old has been part of the Indian Super League since the 2015-16 season and has seen an upward stride in his football career and credits the league which has entered its tenth season for contributing to Indian football.

“The league has developed over the time, which has helped the national team become much better. It is just a matter of time we will (India) also be considered as one of the big teams of Asian football.”

However, questions were raised about the country’s progress in football when Indian Super League clubs were reluctant to release their first-choice players as the Hangzhou Asian Games. The participating team reached the Asian Games without any preparation camp or training sessions. Hyderabad FC’s number 4 played in three out four games. Highlighting on the Asian Games experience he stated, “The preparation was not ideal. It wasn’t fair for anyone who was part of it be the coaching, support staff and the players. Moreover, we weren’t able to train even in China due to various reasons,” he added.

GMC Balayogi Athletic Stadium is all set to host Hyderabad FC against Chennaiyin FC on Monday. The home side will look to bounce back from the losses against East Bengal and Jamshedpur FC. Chinglensana feels good results are just around the corner. “It is important to give time to the new players to bring out positive results. Everyone in the club is confident about the new challenge and hopeful of clicking together on the pitch very soon,” he concluded.

