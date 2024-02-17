ISL: Hyderabad FC’s brave fight falls short

A spirited Hyderabad FC produced their best show but Cleiton Silva’s goal was the difference as East Bengal FC took all three points in a narrow 1-0 win

By Biswajit Talukdar Published Date - 17 February 2024, 10:47 PM

Hyderabad: A spirited Hyderabad FC produced their best show but Cleiton Silva’s goal was the difference as East Bengal FC took all three points in a narrow 1-0 win in the Indian Super League clash at the GMC Balayogi Stadium in Hyderabad, on Saturday.

It was a night when Hyderabad FC’s two standout players were sent off – Alex Saji and skipper Joao Victor. The Super Cup champions went ahead in the 11th minute when Nishu’s delicious assist from the left flank to Cleiton Silva got the early goal. That’s the problem for Hyderabad this season, conceding early goals and being sent into the back foot.

The Red and Gold Brigade accelerated in the box multiple times, but HFC centre-back Alex Saji stood out, especially in the physical battles with Silva and Felicio Forbes. East Bengal were happy to keep possession and Hyderabad had a few good chances but never knew how to grab those. At the break, East Bengal held their 1-0 lead.

In the second half, Hyderabad controlled the proceedings. Joao Victor, Ramhlunchhunga and Abdul Rabeeh came close to scoring HFC’s much-awaited goal and Chothe was enjoying the outing with frequent on-target shots troubled goalkeeper Gill.

Carles Cuadrat’s side lacked urgency on the pitch and energy was seen dropping often which Thangboi Singto’s side took advantage of. Substitute Jeremy Zohminghlua’s header was off the post and East Bengal were very lucky to still hang on the lead.

But Hyderabad’s progress was derailed when Saji was shown the second yellow card right before the final whistle. And he was followed by Victor, who too got the marching orders from the referee – a direct red and the Nizams ended the game with their eleventh loss of the season.