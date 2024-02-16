Hyderabad FC keen to keep a clean sheet: Head coach Singto

With back-to-back losses and an exodus of players, the young Hyderabad side still determined to ignite the lost spark as their head coach Thangboi Singto has a single word to welcome the team from Kolkata - ‘chharbona’

By Biswajit Talukdar Updated On - 16 February 2024, 09:50 PM

Hyderabad: The Kalinga Super Cup winners East Bengal are in town to face Hyderabad FC in the Indian Super League clash in GMC Balayogi Stadium on Saturday.

With back-to-back losses and an exodus of players, the young Hyderabad side still determined to ignite the lost spark as their head coach Thangboi Singto has a single word to welcome the team from Kolkata – ‘chharbona’ a Bengali word which translates to ‘won’t let go,’ embodying the team’s commitment to fighting and not giving up easily when they lock horns against The Red and Gold Brigade.

“Another tough challenge lies ahead against the struggling East Bengal side who at the moment are grappling injuries and a couple of losses. But they are a formidable side and we are ready,” the HFC head coach said.

The visitors come into the game with many crucial players missing through injuries or serving suspensions which resulted in the team’s two straight losses. They have recently signed defender Alexsander Pantic to replace Jose Antonio Pardo, who departed after he joined the team’s long injury list.

On the other hand, HFC will be without the services of striker Aaren D’Silva who is suffering a knee injury. Joao Victor is expected to lead the team having missed the last game against Mohun Bagan Super Giant with an injury.

East Bengal currently find themselves at the 10th place in the standings with 12 points and cannot afford further slip in the race for a place in playoffs. The absence of a few crucial players for the game at Gachibowli makes it tricky. A bottom side Hyderabad, whose season is already over, can hurt the Super Cup champions’ situation in the league.

The former champions are creating decent chances and expected to do the same against an injury-hit East Bengal side. But the question remains: can they keep things tight at the back?

With the return of EBFC skipper and forward Cleiton Silva from suspension, the home side’s backline is gearing up for the challenge to which 20-year-old defender Sajad Parray and coach Singto stressed the team has set the target to keep a clean sheet.