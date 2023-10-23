ISL: Struggle continues for Hyderabad FC, go down to Chennaiyin FC 0-1

Updated On - 10:53 PM, Mon - 23 October 23

Hyderabad: Despite playing at the home ground, Hyderabad FC continued their poor show as the went down to Chennaiyin FC 0-1 at the GMC Balayogi Stadium in Hyderabad on Monday.

Both sides entered the pitch looking to turnaround their current ISL campaign as both sides have yet to register a single point so far in the campaign. However, it was Chennaiyin FC that began brighter to score a goal in the seventh minute of the game as the away side’s forward Connor Shield opened the scoring for the Marina Machans.

After the set back, the Nizams did burst into life to take control of the game as they extensively made moves from the right flank with right-back Nikhil Poojary marshalling offensive moves.

Chennaiyin FC were happy to see Hyderabad FC side have the ball as the home side dominated the first half with 71% possession with 2 shots on target out of the total 5 shots whereas Owen Coyle’s Chennaiyin FC had one shot in total which proved to be enough to go into the break with 1-0 advantage.

With the start of the second half, it was a similar story for Thangboi Singto’s side. Hyderabad had more possession with numerous attempt but Coyle’s men matched with everything Hyderabad FC were throwing at them. Hyderabad FC’s no. 9 Jonathan Moya returned to the team after missing out on the opening two encounters with injury but lacked sharpness in the final third.

The home side was fortunate to not concede the second goal in the 83rd minute as Chennaiyin FC’s forward Rahim Ali missed an open chance with Hyderabad’s defense wide open.

Chennaiyin made sure the minimum requirement is achieved, big three points grabbed away from home to open their account in the points table. For Hyderabad, the result leaves them with three losses from as many games as they still languish at the bottom of the table.

