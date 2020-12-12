Isla Fisher: Social media need to be re-thought in a major way

I think social media just as a platform has to just be re-thought in a major way. It’s spreading conspiracy and hate and lies and it’s threatening our planet and democracy and the publisher should abide by

New Delhi: Hollywood star Isla Fisher feels social media is being used to spread conspiracy and hate, saying it needs a bit of re-thought.

“I think social media just as a platform has to just be re-thought in a major way. It’s spreading conspiracy and hate and lies and it’s threatening our planet and democracy and the publisher should abide by, they are publishers, basic practices and standards and not be spreading nonsense and being a platform for hate groups to join up,” Fisher said.

“So, I’m a big believer now that we’re on a precipice. We need to get involved and stop, you know, stop these big corporations changing the way we all think and not being able to tell what to believe or what not to believe,” she added.

On work front, Fisher is currently seen in fantasy comedy “Godmothered”. The film starring Fisher tries giving a spin to several fairytale cliches. In the film, she is seen as a single mother whose life takes an unexpected turn with the entry of a young and fairly inexperienced fairy godmother played by Jillian Bell.

“Godmothered” also stars Santiago Cabrera, Mary Elizabeth Ellis, Jane Curtin, June Squibb, Jillian Shea Spaeder, Willa Skye, Artemis Pebdani, and Utkarsh Ambudkar. The film was released on Disney+ Hotstar Premium in India.