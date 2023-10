Israel Airstrikes On Syria | Damascus And Aleppo International Airport

By Telangana Today Updated On - 12:20 PM, Fri - 13 October 23

Syrian state media confirmed a few minutes ago that Israeli airstrikes struck the international airports in Damascus, the Syrian capital, and Aleppo in the north. These attacks caused significant damage to the runways, rendering them inoperable

. Fortunately, no injuries were reported, as stated by an unnamed military official quoted by the state news agency, SANA.