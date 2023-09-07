Israel Defence Minister Gallant hosts NATO Deputy Secretary General

By PTI Published Date - 11:59 PM, Thu - 7 September 23

Tel Aviv: Israel‘s Minister of Defence Yoav Gallant hosted NATO Deputy Secretary General Mircea Geoana at the Ministry of Defence offices in Tel Aviv Thursday.

Gallant said that it was a pleasure to host Geoana and that the two discussed the new security and strategic environment in the Middle East and Europe, and that they agreed on the potential to expand cooperation between Israel and NATO.

Geoana described the meeting as excellent.