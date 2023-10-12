Israel pledges support as India initiates Operation Ajay to repatriate Indians from Israel

Shoshani reiterated the profound appreciation and respect that Israel holds for the Indian business community in the country, acknowledging its significant contributions to the economy.

Mumbai: Israel’s Consulate General to Midwest India, Kobbi Shoshani on Thursday congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for launching ‘Operation Ajay’, under which India is planning to bring back around 18,000 Indian in Israel.

“I congratulate Prime Minister Narendra Modi for launching Operation Ajay to bring Indian citizens back from Israel. There are around 18 thousand Indian citizens in Israel, including 1 thousand Indian students whom we love very much,” he said.

Shoshani further emphasized that Israel loved and respected the Indian business community in Israel as it contributed a lot to their economy.

“The Indian business community that we love and respect so much contribute to our economy in a big way,” he added.

Additionally, Israel’s Consulate General stressed that the Israeli government is doing its best to assist the Indian embassy in Tel Aviv in Operation Ajay.

“Indian nurses and caregivers have become part of our families. The Israeli government is doing the utmost to assist the Indian Embassy in Tel Aviv in Operation Ajay. We look forward to welcome all of you back in Israel once we win the war against Hamas ISIS terrorists,” he said.

India on Wednesday launched ‘Operation Ajay’ to bring back its citizens stuck in the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas.

“Launching #OperationAjay to facilitate the return from Israel of our citizens who wish to return. Special charter flights and other arrangements are being put in place. Fully committed to the safety and well-being of our nationals abroad,” tweeted External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

Meanwhile, the Embassy of India in Israel informed that it has emailed the first lot of registered Indian citizens for the special flight on Thursday.

This is not the first time that India has launched such operations to bring back its citizens from the war zone, pandemics and natural calamities.

Earlier, Shoshani said that when leaders like Prime Minister Narendra Modi support Israel, it gives the country a lot of power.

He emphasized the importance of the conversation between Prime Minister Modi and Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu, highlighting the strong bond, friendship, and support Israel receives from India.

He said the conversation between PM Modi and Israeli PM Netanyahu was extremely important, “It shows the bond, friendship and support we get from India…we need your moral support…when a leader like PM Modi, along with other leaders of democracies, supporting the state of Israel, it gives us a lot of power and we really appreciate it.” Meanwhile, the Israel Air Force launched a wave of tree attacks with the aim of continuing to damage the commando force of Hamas known as “Nachaba”, by attacking their operational headquarters.

Also, Air Force aircraft killed Muhammad Abu Shamla, a senior operative from the Hamas naval formation in the Rafah Brigade. Abu Shamla’s house was also used to store naval weapons intended to carry out terrorist operations against Israel.

Israel has launched a counter-offensive against Hamas in response to the latter’s attack on Saturday that left over 1,200 Israelis dead and is aiming to completely eliminate the terror group.