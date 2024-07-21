Israeli air raids claim lives of 14 Palestinians in northern Gaza

Aerial and artillery bombardment continue in Rafah, Khan Younis and the Nuseirat refugee camp

21 July 2024

Smoke rises from a building hit by an Israeli strike in Nuseirat in the central Gaza Strip. — Photo:AP

Gaza: At least 14 Palestinians were killed by Israeli air raids in the northern Gaza Strip, said Palestinian sources. Israeli jets bombed a house in the Jabalia refugee camp, killing a journalist, his wife, his two children, and his mother with special needs, security and medical sources told the media on Saturday.

Warplanes targeted another house in the Zarqa area, north of Gaza City, killing two and wounding others with varying injuries, the sources added as reported by Xinhua news agency. In the Al-Saftawi neighbourhood in northern Gaza, aircraft bombed an inhabited residential house, killing seven people, including children and women, according to sources.

Meanwhile, aerial and artillery bombardment continued in the areas of Rafah and Khan Younis, south of the Gaza Strip, and the Nuseirat refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip, said eyewitnesses.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said in a statement on Saturday that its operational activity continues in the enclave. IDF troops continue “precise, intelligence-based operational activity” in the Rafah area, and operation in central Gaza, conducting targeted raids on infrastructure sites in the area, it added.

On Saturday, the Gaza-based health authorities said in a statement that during the past 24 hours, the Israeli army killed 37 Palestinians and wounded 54 others, bringing the death toll to 38,919, with 89,622 injured since October 2023.

Israel launched a large-scale offensive against Hamas in the Gaza Strip to retaliate against Hamas’s rampage through the southern Israeli border on October 7, 2023, during which about 1,200 people were killed and around 250 were taken hostage.