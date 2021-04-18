IT Exports by STPI units touch Rs 5 lakh crore in FY21

As per preliminary data by the Software Technology Parks of India (STPI), exports by these units are estimated to be 5.01 lakh crore in the just-concluded fiscal.

By | Published: 9:47 pm

New Delhi: The value of software exports by units registered under STPI is estimated to have risen over 7 per cent to cross Rs 5 lakh crore during 2020-21, as rapid digitization and the IT industry’s timely switch to remote working for employees helped sustain growth tempo even amid the pandemic, according to available data.

The exports for STPI stood at about Rs 4.66 lakh crore in 2019-20.

As per preliminary data by the Software Technology Parks of India (STPI), exports by these units are estimated to be 5.01 lakh crore in the just-concluded fiscal.

“The growth is usual range of 6-7 per cent as per preliminary data and that is good and encouraging.

“Work-from-home processes backed by enabling policies, the digital nature of functioning of the IT sector helped companies to continue their operations and sustain services they were rendering, while greater digital initiatives by clients drove demand and growth,” STPI Director General Omkar Rai said.

STPI expects growth to continue in 2021-22.

“For 2021-22, we expect this space to grow despite the ongoing pandemic-related uncertainties. The digital nature of the IT industry will enable it to overcome the pandemic challenges,” he said.

The adoption of IT has surged amid the current crisis. “If legacy industries face issues, they are bound to turn more to IT and digitization to sustain. And, so, computerization and digitalization are expected to keep the software industry competitive and help it grow,” Rai said.

STPI aims to foster a conducive environment for start-ups, backed by projects and initiatives such as the establishment of Centres of Excellence in emerging technologies and the execution of the Next Generation Incubation Scheme (NGIS).

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .