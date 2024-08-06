KTR says Telangana’s IT exports and jobs declining, asks Congress to prioritise sector

Says the State had a great run in terms of growth of IT jobs created and IT exports over the last six to seven years

By Telangana Today Published Date - 6 August 2024, 08:46 AM

Hyderabad: Pointing out that latest trends released by the government showed a decline in Telangana’s IT exports and new jobs created in the sector, BRS working president and former IT Minister KT Rama Rao asked the Congress government to focus on the sector.

Sharing a post on X, Rama Rao said the State had a great run in terms of growth of IT jobs created and IT exports over the last six to seven years.

“Had a chance to look at the latest trends released by the govt. The alarming decline in Telangana’s IT exports is a matter of serious concern. Even more concerning is the fact that new IT jobs created in Telangana have fallen to one-third of the 2022-23 numbers,” he said.

— KTR (@KTRBRS) August 6, 2024

The IT exports from the State, which were worth Rs 57,706 crore in 2022-23 had dipped sharply to Rs 26,948 crore in 2023-24. As for IT employment, 1,27,594 new jobs were created in 2022-23, while in 2023-24, this had fallen to 40,285, he said.

“The IT sector is a crucial engine that fuels the growth of Hyderabad city and Telangana State. During the tenure of BRS, this sector witnessed unprecedented growth, thanks to several path-breaking policies and the TSiPASS single-window initiative,” he said.

“I urge the Congress government to prioritise IT & ITeS sector and ensure policy continuity. Existing investors need to be supported, and new investments must be attracted. Young entrepreneurs and startups must be supported by all means,” Rama Rao said, adding that incessant Infrastructure upgradation and strict maintenance of law and order play an important role in sustaining the growth of the IT sector in the State.

“The Congress government needs to focus on these two areas, which seem to have taken a backseat since they assumed office,” he stressed.