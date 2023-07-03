Hyderabad will leave behind Chennai and Bengaluru in many sectors: KTR

“Hyderabad will leave behind Chennai, Bengaluru, Pune and others in our journey, which has just begun. We Hyderabadis take a lot of pride in the way the city is shaping up” Rama Rao said.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 01:59 PM, Mon - 3 July 23

Hyderabad: Stating that Telangana was doing much better than Chennai and Bengaluru in many sectors, IT Minister KT Rama Rao said Hyderabad was growing exponentially, especially with talented employees coming from all parts of India to work in the city.

“Hyderabad will leave behind Chennai, Bengaluru, Pune and others in our journey, which has just begun. We Hyderabadis take a lot of pride in the way the city is shaping up” Rama Rao said.

In the last two years in a row, according to NASSCOM, in 2021-22 out of the total technology jobs created in India, one third were from Hyderabad. In the 2022-23 financial year, it improved further and out of the total tech jobs created in the country, 44 per cent were created from Hyderabad, said Rama Rao.

The Minister participated in Microchip Technology’s India’s world-class Semiconductor Design and Development Facility Centre at One Golden Mile, Kokapet here on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister while keeping things in more perspective said Hyderabad has been growing exponentially. In 2014, the total number of employees in the IT sector in Hyderabad was 3.23 lakh and it increased to 9.05 lakh in 2022-23. Likewise, the IT exports from Telangana, which were Rs.56,000 crore in 2014, escalated to Rs.2.41 lakh crore, he said.

Hyderabad – the Vaccine capital of the world

New verticals were taking shape in the city. Microchip was all pervasive and cut through different sectors, including automobiles, aerospace and others.

Appealing the Microchip Technology to explore new possibilities in the city, the Minister said Hyderabad was the life sciences capital of India. About 40 per cent of India’s pharmaceuticals were being produced from Hyderabad and nearly one third of global vaccines were also produced from the city, he said.

“We produce nine billion doses of global vaccines. Come next year, it will be 50 percent of vaccine production in Hyderabad as 14 billion vaccine doses would be produced from the city,” Rama Rao said.

Hdyerabad was not only home to largest vaccine producers, it was also home to India’s largest medical devices park. In the Medical devices park at Sultanpur, there was also the world’s largest stent manufacturing unit, he said.

Regarding automobiles sector, the Minister said the State government had launched Telangana Mobility Valley. It was potentially an opportunity that some city in the country had to seize and Telangana moved first and launched the mobility valley a few months ago, he said, adding that already Intel, Bosch and other global companies had collaborated with the State government.

India, especially Hyderabad could play a pivotal role in the sustainable mobility space. Over the next couple of decades, with focus on net zero and carbon neutrality, future mobility was all about sustainability, he said

To get Hyderabad into pole position, Mobility valley was launched. “I urge Microchip to join us as a knowledge partner. Like Genome Valley, which made Hyderabad the vaccine capital, Telangana Mobility valley will propel into that orbit which will make us an important node for sustainable mobility,” Rama Rao said.

T-FACE being rolled out

The Minister said a new initiative was being rolled out by the State Government in the VLSI space. It was an initiative around skilling, innovation and incubation and it is called T-FACE, which stands for Fabulous Accelerator through Cloud Enablement, he said.

“We are very upbeat about this initiative. Hyderabad is already home to T-Hub and T-Works, world’s largest innovation campus. The focus was on tech innovation, prototyping, we are also ensuring that there would be more support in the latest initiative” the Minister said.

“You need a strong ork force and think force to make India’s impact felt in the semiconductor space. We are still in the very early stages now compares to US, Taiwan and other semiconductor eco systems. I believe the future is for India to take the pole position in the next decade and Hyderabad will have a key role to play,” Rama Rao said.