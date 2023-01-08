IT Hub soon in South of Hyderabad too

The IT Tower will be developed at a cost of Rs.1,032 crore and will be spread over 10.35 acres in Malakpet

Published Date - 11:40 PM, Sun - 8 January 23

Hyderabad: The State government, in its endeavour to spread information technology hubs beyond the West Zone of the city, will set up an IT Tower at Malakpet to boost IT services in the Old City and generate employment opportunities for the youth.

The IT Tower will be developed at a cost of Rs.1,032 crore and will be spread over 10.35 acres in Malakpet. The assessment of actual costs, however, will have to be made by the bidders.

The Telangana State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation Limited (TSIIC) has been entrusted with the task of executing the project on a joint development basis.

TSIIC has already invited applications from bidders for executing the project. Once the project is completed, the State government aims to develop the tower into an IT Hub in the southern parts of Hyderabad, including the Old City.

The TSIIC proposes to build the massive tower in an area of 20 lakh square feet as a 16-floor structure. The project components include IT and ITES services in over 50 per cent of the total built up area as per the Hyderabad Grid Policy. Non-IT or ITES services would be less than 50 per cent of the total built up area.

Under the IT and ITES services, components include construction of plug and play offices, business centres and offices. Under the non-IT and ITES services, the space can be used for construction of residential, commercial and hospitality purposes.

Considering different factors, including requests from bidders, TSIIC had extended the last date for submission of bids to January 4. Apart from the south, the State government is also focusing on the northern part of the city to expand IT hubs.

IT Minister KT Rama Rao had laid foundation for the Gateway IT Park at Kandlakoya in Medchal-Malkajgiri district in February last. Spread across six lakh square feet of areas, the 14-floor structure is being developed in over 8.5 acres. It would aid in providing employment to over 50,000 persons.

Apart from these, the State government is also expanding IT corridors into tier I and tier II towns and cities in the State. The IT hub at Siddipet is fast shaping up and the one at Nalgonda would be ready in couple of months. Hubs at Nizamabad and Mahabubnagar would also be ready in a few months.