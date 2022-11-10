KTR to lay foundation for mini-textile park at Kodakandla soon

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:48 PM, Thu - 10 November 22

Jangaon: Minister for Handlooms and Textiles KT Rama Rao is likely to lay the foundation for a mini-textile park near Kodakandla mandal centre in the district shortly.

District Collector Ch Shivalingaiah along with Additional Collector Prapul Desai, Zonal Manager of Telangana State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TSIIC) Santosh Kumar Rama visited the proposed site at Kodakandla on Thursday. After inspecting the land available there, the Collector asked authorities concerned to make arrangements for the visit of the Minister by the end of this month or early next month.

Following the efforts of the Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Errabelli Dayakar Rao, the State government had decided to set up the textile park in Kodakandla mandal to create new livelihood avenues for about 20,000 weaving families in the area. As a part of this, the State government would be acquiring at least 60 acres of the land from private people and those who had got the assigned lands by paying suitable compensation, officials said.

“Only nearly 10 acres of the government is now available at the village. But we need a total of 70 acres of the land for setting up the textile park,” officials said.

Station Ghanpur Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) Krishnaveni was entrusted with the job of identifying the land and acquiring it by issuing a notification. It is said that the market value of the land at the village as per the government records is Rs 15 lakh per acre. After handing over the land, the TSIIC will develop the basic infrastructure including the roads, drains and other facilities in the textile park. Sources said that it will take at least a year to develop the park.