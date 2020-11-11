It just takes 10 mins to register lands through Dharani Portal: Kamareddy Collector

The Collector who inspected the registration process at Lingampet and Yellareddy mandals, said that till now 701 registrations were taken up under Dharani in Kamareddy district

Kamareddy: All it takes is 10 minutes to register lands thanks to the Dharani portal, said Kamareddy Collector A Sharath.

The Collector who inspected the registration process at Lingampet and Yellareddy mandals, said that till now 701 registrations were taken up under Dharani in Kamareddy district. He also handed over patta passbooks to applicants. The entire process is transparent and there was no scope for corruption. Farmers were elated over the friendly service launched by the Telangana government, he said. The Collector said that after booking the slot, registration process were being completed in 10 minutes.

Neeradi Vijaya, a woman who registered her land said that the earlier process was tedious. But with the advent of Dharani portal, registration and mutation process was being done in a smooth and efficient manner. The whole process is farmer-friendly, she added proudly displaying her patta passbook.

