IT searches YSRCP MP business offices at 15 locations in Telangana, AP

By | Published: 1:59 pm

Hyderabad: The Income Tax (I-T) Department on Tuesday carried out searches in 15 locations pertaining to YSRCP MP Ayodhya Ramireddy in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh including his corporate office in Gachibowli here.

Officials said the searches were conducted to examine the losses shown in their statements submitted to the department. They said that efforts were on to examine all the documents to know the veracity of the statements.

“We can share more details only after checking the documents collected during the searches conducted at different places in two Telugu States,” officials said.

