IT towers to come up in two acres near NIT-Warangal campus: MLA Vinay Bhaskar

Telangana government is taking several steps for providing employment to the youths in the Tier-II cities like Warangal, said Vinay Bhaskar

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:53 PM, Wed - 22 February 23

MLA Vinay Bhaskar at TASK centre. MLA Vinay Bhaskar distributing 10th class exam study material.

Hanamkonda: Stating that the State government is taking several steps for providing employment to the youths in the Tier-II cities like Warangal, West MLA Dasyam Vinay Bhaskar said IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao had responded positively to set up the IT towers in near acres of land near the NITW campus here. The MLA also said that L&T Mindtree would launch its activities from Warangal next month.

Vinay Bhaskar along with Telangana Academy for Skill and Knowledge’s (TASK) CEO Shrikant Sinha inaugurated the regional office of the TASK set up at Bhadruka Degree College near Hanamkonda bus station here on Wednesday. Speaking on the occasion, he said that the TASK would facilitate creation of employment for the local youth by improving their skills.

“The State government is striving to provide training and create employment opportunities for the local youth through the TASK,” he said. The MLA also said that he had recently met the IT Minister KT Rama Rao for the development of the IT sector in the district where the latter expressed his willingness to set up IT towers near NITW.

“Tech Mahindra, Soft Path and Genpact have already been working from the IT SEZ at Madikonda here. The L &T Mindtree will also start its operations from Warangal next month,” he said.

Task CEO Shrikant Sinha said that almost a thousand people from Hanamkonda district had already been given employment opportunities under the TASK. “TASK centre was already set up in Hanamkonda on the request of local MLA Dasyam Vinay Bhaskar, while another regional center had been set up recently,” he said, adding that 200 to 300 students would be trained through this center in a month.

Study material distributed: Meanwhile, the MLA has distributed study material for free of cost to 900 students of the 10th class studying in government schools under Warangal West constituency limits at a programme here on Wednesday.