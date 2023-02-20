Telangana: Leaf artist from Sangareddy honoured with Indian Icon award

Kumar had carved 800 portraits of State, national and international level prominent personalities over a period of one year on sacred pig tee leaves

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:15 PM, Mon - 20 February 23

Leaf Artist Gundu Shiva Kumar is being felicitated by Wisdom Charitable Trust in Hyderabad.

Sangareddy: Narayankhed-based leaf artist Gundu Shiva Kumar was honoured with the Indian Icon National award for the year 2023.

Wisdom Charitable Trust has presented the award to Shiva Kumar during a programme in Hyderabad. Kumar, who began his career as a leaf artist exactly a year ago, had carved 800 portraits of State, national and international level prominent personalities over a period of one year on sacred fig tree leaves.

However, the artist also attempted to carve on banana leaves and different other tree leaves. Actor Rajkanth and Trust founder Nagaraju, and Vice-President Ashok have presented a memento and certificate to Shiva Kumar.

Public hearing on ARR, RST of CESS for the year 2023-24 held

Hyderabad: A public hearing on the Aggregate Revenue Requirement (ARR) and Retail Supply Tariff (RST) of Cooperative Electricity Supply Society (CESS) for the year 2023-24 was held at the Integrated District Offices Complex, Sircilla on Monday.

Similarly, a public hearing on the ARR, RST and Power Purchase True-Up charges for the year 2016-17 to 2022-23 would be held on February 22 at the Integrated District Offices Complex, Hanamkonda and on February 24 at the TSGENCO auditorium in GTS colony, Erragadda. The two power distribution companies of Telangana, TSSPDCL and TSNPDCL, have claimed true-up charges of Rs 12,015 crore for the period from 2016-17 to 2022-23 to be collected from consumers of different categories by submitting separate petitions before the TSERC.

Yerrupalemn MJTBCWREI principal suspended

Khammam: Yerrupalem’s MJPTBCW Girls Residential Educational Institution, principal Md. Naseema Begum was suspended from services for alleged negligence of duties. MJPTBCWRE Institutions secretary D. Mallaiah Battu issued an order on Monday in that connection.

The principal was accused of negligence in maintenance of records, misappropriation of goods. She was also in the news recently for beating girl students. In another order, the secretary stated that Bellampally MJTBCWRE Institution principal G Nirosha was transferred to MJTBCWREI at Yerrupalem in the district.

Efforts on to develop Mancherial on many facets: Collector

Mancherial: Collector Badavath Santosh urged everyone to become partners in developing the district on many fronts.

Santosh told newsmen here on Monday that efforts were being made to effectively implement welfare schemes and developmental programmes in the district by having coordination between the administration mechanism and public representatives.

He requested pressmen to extend their cooperation in growing the district and wanted them to provide coverage to activities of the government.

The Collector assured to take steps to address major challenges of the journalists and to provide house sites to eligible press personnel soon by studying similar initiatives implemented in various districts and as per instructions of the government. He said that the media play a vital role in bringing out flaws and to resolve a problem.