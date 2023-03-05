ITC’s PSPD developing government schools in Kothagudem

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:23 PM, Sun - 5 March 23

As part of its Mission Sunehra Kal (MSK), ITC has developed infrastructure in 92 government schools in Kothagudem to improve learning outcomes

Kothagudem: ITC’s Paper Board and Specialty Papers (PSPD) division at Sarapaka in the district is developing schools in Kothagudem district as part of its community development programme

As part of its Mission Sunehra Kal (MSK), ITC has developed infrastructure in 92 government schools to improve learning outcomes. Recently two school buildings in Iravendi gram panchayat developed with Rs 15 lakh were inaugurated by Pinapaka MLA Rega Kanta Rao.

ITC has also been promoting hygiene and cleanliness with gender inclusive toilets and wash stations, providing school notebooks and stationery for all the government schools in the factory catchment, said a statement from the company here on Sunday. Similarly, over 36 Anganwadi centres have been given infrastructure support. The organisation through its primary education initiatives has been imparting arithmetic and language skills for physical, cognitive and emotional development among the children.

Over 16000 children were covered in PSPD factory catchment till date. 20 schools were provided with state-of-art digital infrastructure to bridge the digital divide between the rural and urban areas on a pilot basis. All the government schools supported by ITC were upgraded according to the Swacch Vidyalaya Framework.