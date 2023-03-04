Kothagudem: Dr GSR Trust to present awards to women

The Dr. GSR Charitable Trust will present awards to women who excelled in their lives in different fields
The women would be presented the awards at a programme at Singareni Women’s College on March 12 in Kothagudem, trust chairman Dr. Gadala Srinivasa Rao said.
Similarly, for the youth of Kothagudem district, a two-day ‘Youth leadership workshop’ would be organised on April 8 and 9 April at Singareni Women’s College auditorium. Renowned leadership coaches would train the youth to promote leadership skills. Dr. Srinivasa Rao said.