Kothagudem: Dr GSR Trust to present awards to women

The Dr. GSR Charitable Trust will present awards to women who excelled in their lives in different fields

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:51 PM, Sat - 4 March 23

Dr. Gadala Srinivasa Rao.

Kothagudem: The Dr. GSR Charitable Trust will present awards to women who excelled in their lives in different fields.

The women would be presented the awards at a programme at Singareni Women’s College on March 12 in Kothagudem, trust chairman Dr. Gadala Srinivasa Rao said.

Similarly, for the youth of Kothagudem district, a two-day ‘Youth leadership workshop’ would be organised on April 8 and 9 April at Singareni Women’s College auditorium. Renowned leadership coaches would train the youth to promote leadership skills. Dr. Srinivasa Rao said.