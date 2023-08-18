ITF World Tour Tennis: Sai Karteek pair enters final

Hyderabad tennis player Ganta Sai Karteek and his partner Huang Tsung Hao from Chinese Taipei continued their good run as they entered the men’s doubles final at the World Tour Tennis 25k ITF Futures

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:51 PM, Fri - 18 August 23

G Sai Karteek

Hyderabad: Hyderabad tennis player Ganta Sai Karteek and his partner Huang Tsung Hao from Chinese Taipei continued their good run as they entered the men’s doubles final at the World Tour Tennis 25k ITF Futures, being held in Tainan, Chinese Taipei, on Friday.

The India-Chinese Taipei duo rallied from a set down to record a thrilling three-set victory over the third-seeded Japanese pair of Ochi Makato and Takeru Yuzukito make it to the title round. They lost the first set 2-6 but returned to their best in the next winning the match 6-3, 10-8.

Results: Semis: Ganta Sai Karteek/Huang Tsung Hao bt Ochi Makato/Takeru Yuzuki 2-6, 6-3, 10-8.

Also Read Indian Recurve Archery Teams Secure Bronze at Paris World Cup