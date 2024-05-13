Congress planning to capture booths: BRS

By Telangana Today Published Date - 13 May 2024, 12:43 AM

Hyderabad: The BRS lodged a complaint with the Election Commission of India (ECI) seeking the deployment of additional forces at 13 sensitive villages in the Nalgonda parliamentary constituency during polling for the Lok Sabha elections on Monday. The party expressed apprehensions that the ruling Congress might resort to booth capturing in these villages, by misusing its position and influencing the official machinery.

In complaints to the ECI, BRS general secretary Soma Bharat Kumar said the party had received information from its local leaders that there was a threat and plan of taking control of EVMs and rigging booths by supporters of the ruling Congress on Monday.

He said they were apprehensive that the polling booths in the villages of Thammaram, Sobhanaadreegudem, Nakkagudem and Pikklnayak thanda in Chintalapalem mandal of the Nalgonda parliamentary constituency were likely to be captured by Congress supporters.

Further, the BRS also expressed apprehensions over the Congress’ plans to resort to rigging in the villages of Korutla, Theldevarapally, Old Theldevarapally, Bollaram, Devaracharla, Osmankunta, Yalamalamanda, Old Kambhalapally, Kambhalapally, Guvvalagutta, Pogilla, Guntipalli and Chitriyala in the Devarakonda Assembly segment of the Nalgonda parliamentary constituency.

Further, he said the Congress was taking advantage of its position in the State and intimidating voters in several villages to vote for it, failing which all schemes would be stopped to them.

He urged the EC to do the needful and ensure free and fair elections. In a separate complaint, the BRS stated that the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) was canvassing during the 48-hour silence period in violation of the Model Code of Conduct and the Representation of People’s Act.

Bharat Kumar said the TPCC unleashed a vigorous social media campaign by disseminating pictures, posters, appeals and live telecasts on various social media platforms