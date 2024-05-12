Control room at GHMC headquarters

Over 200 officers have been enrolled to oversee this and they will work in shifts with six in each segment.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12 May 2024, 11:25 PM

Hyderabad: A control room has been set up at the GHMC head office to monitor the hourly voting pattern in city. Along with webcasting of all polling centres in the city, the link which shows the number of people in queue will also be updated from here.

Meanwhile, Rs 65.18 lakh in cash along with goods worth Rs 5.36 lakh and 358.36 litres of liquor were seized between Saturday 6 am and Sunday 6 am.

A total of 27 cases have been registered and 36 people have been arrested.