Harish, Venkatrami take a stroll along Komaticheruvu

Harish Rao drove the battery car along with Venkatrami Reddy, Dubbak MLA Kotha Prabhakar Reddy, and others.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 13 May 2024, 12:45 AM

Siddipet After a hectic campaign for over a month, former Minister T Harish Rao, Medak Lok Sabha candidate P Venkatrami Reddy and other leaders went for a walk on Komaticheruvu on Sunday evening.

Several people wished Harish Rao and took selfies with him. Harish Rao and Venkatrami Redy went for a walk on the cable bridge.