Harish, Venkatrami take a stroll along Komaticheruvu

Siddipet After a hectic campaign for over a month, former Minister T Harish Rao, Medak Lok Sabha candidate P Venkatrami Reddy and other leaders went for a walk on Komaticheruvu on Sunday evening.
Harish Rao drove the battery car along with Venkatrami Reddy, Dubbak MLA Kotha Prabhakar Reddy, and others.
Several people wished Harish Rao and took selfies with him. Harish Rao and Venkatrami Redy went for a walk on the cable bridge.