It’s a fight between Delhi bosses and Telangana’s self-respect, says KTR

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:25 PM, Wed - 9 August 23

Nizamabad: Cautioning the people of Telangana against the dangers of handing over power to Congress and BJP in the State, IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao asked farmers to choose between the Congress, which was for three hours of free power or the communal BJP on one side, and on the other side, the Bharat Rashtra Samithi, which was ensuring three crops a year.

Addressing a public meeting after inaugurating several development works, including an IT Hub in Nizamabad town on Wednesday, the BRS working president said the people of the State should make a choice between Congress, which had done nothing for the people of Telangana in the last 50 years, the BJP, which was dividing the country on the basis of religion and the BRS, which has brought about a sea change in the lives of people, especially farmers in just nine years.

“If you vote for Congress, they will once again ruin your life. BJP will disrupt peace and harmony in the State. And if you vote for BRS, the ongoing development works and welfare will continue. You make a choice,” he said.

Describing the BJP and Congress as Delhi-based parties, Rama Rao cautioned that if the people give power to the two parties, their fate would be decided by leaders in Delhi. On the other hand, the BRS takes decisions locally according to the needs of the people of the State, he said, adding that the BRS had obligation towards none except the people of the State, whereas the Congress and the BJP State leadership had to dance to the tunes of the Delhi leaders.

“The Chief Minister wanted to launch Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bima and Dalit Bandhu schemes. He immediately took the decision and the schemes were launched. The Congress and BJP cannot do so. The BRS boss is in the ‘galli’, not in Delhi. Today, the fight is between the Delhi bosses and Telangana’s self-respect,” he said.

Coming down heavily on the Congress, he said the party, which ruled the erstwhile Andhra Pradesh for over five decades, made the lives of the people of Telangana miserable, and was now pleading with the people to give it another chance to rule the State.

“People have given Congress 50 long years to serve them. But instead of making their lives comfortable, they have made it more miserable. People were denied drinking water, electricity, fertilizers and other essential facilities,” he said.

Terming TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy anti-farmer, Rama Rao said the State Congress chief was a bane for the State.

“Revanth Reddy is not ‘Telangana wadi but Telangana ‘Vayadi’ (Disease). It’s very unfortunate that the Congress leadership has handed over the reins of the party to a corrupt leader. He was caught red-handed offering Rs.50 lakh bribe. He recommends just three hours of free power to farmers and wants them to support his party,” he said.

Accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi of ignoring Telangana, he said the Prime Minister had not done enough for the development of the State. “The PM has not given a single rupee for the development of Nizamabad. With their vote, people should teach the BJP a lesson,” he said.

Taking strong exception to Nizamabad MP Arvind Dharmapuri using foul language against the Chief Minister, Rama Rao said the BJP MP’s remarks against the Chief Minister were very objectionable and below dignity.

“The Chief Minister is of Arvind’s father’s age and he uses derogatory language against him. We never said such things against his father. People of Nizamabad have already decided to teach him a lesson by defeating him in the forthcoming elections,” he said.