Tribal welfare minister Satyavati Rathod slams PCC Chief

Addressing a news conference along with BRS MLA Shankar Naik, Rathod took strong exception to remarks made by the PCC president against the Chief Minister and other BRS leaders.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:50 PM, Wed - 9 August 23

Hyderabad: Minister for Tribal Welfare Satyavati Rathod said TPCC President A Revanth Reddy’s bid to seek political mileage from the death of balladeer Gaddar would amount to lowering his image.

Addressing a news conference along with BRS MLA Shankar Naik, Rathod took strong exception to remarks made by the PCC president against the Chief Minister and other BRS leaders. Such utterances were unbecoming of the PCC chief.

Gaddar was the leader of every section of people.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had facilitated his funeral with official honours. Minister for IT and Industries KT Rama Rao had given special instructions to municipal authorities on the arrangements to be made for the funeral of Gaddar, she said.

Blaming the Congress party for the backwardness of tribal communities in the State, she said the Adivasis would certainly teach a lesson to the Congress in the elections. She also extended her greetings to the tribal communities in the state on the eve of the World Adivasi Day.