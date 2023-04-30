It’s a wrap for Rashmika Mandanna’s ‘Rainbow’ first schedule

By ANI Published Date - 12:30 PM, Sun - 30 April 23

Mumbai: Actor Rashmika Mandanna, on Saturday, wrapped up the first schedule of her upcoming film ‘Rainbow’. The actor penned a long note for the team and shared pictures from the shoot.

Rashmika took to Instagram and shared a couple of BTS pictures and videos from the film sets.

From selfie with Dev Mohan, scenery shoot location, time spent with her mother and sister to her first selfie from the sets of Rainbow.

She thanked the team for their hard work.

‘Pushpa’ actor wrote, “Guys sorry I went missing for awhile..that’s Cz we were mostly shooting in no network areas.. but guyzzzz our first schedule wrap of #rainbow. Thankyou #rainbow team for your hard workkkkk.. you guys are awesome! (Ok now ps: it’s a bit confusing.. so it’s it’s for those who actually want to know )” She gave details about the shooting and its locations.

Rashmika added, “3rd place we shot in was Munnar. 2nd was Kodaikanal and 1st was Chennai. All about my last few days. Ok worked too hard for this post.. bye.” Tamil-telugu film ‘Rainbow’ is being helmed by Shantharuban.

Dev Mohan who has worked with Samantha in ‘Shaakuntalam’ is going to play the male lead in the movie. The music score will be provided by Justin Prabhakaran. Written and directed by Shantharuban ‘Rainbow’ is an emotional journey that Rashmika wishes to bring alive on screen.

Meanwhile, Rashmika was recently seen in the thriller film ‘Mission Majnu’ opposite actor Sidharth Malhotra which premiered on the OTT platform Netflix.

She will be next seen in the upcoming pan India film ‘Pushpa 2’ opposite actor Allu Arjun.