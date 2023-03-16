Rashmika Mandanna talks fashion

Actress Rashmika Mandanna tells about her association with the Japanese fashion brand and how their contemporary collection resonates with her sartorial sense - unique, minimalistic, and artistic.

By IANS Published Date - 11:45 AM, Thu - 16 March 23

New Delhi: With the launch of its Spring Summer 2023 Collection, themed “Japanese Minimalism”, Onitsuka Tiger, the Japanese fashion brand, known for for bringing forth the best of contemporary collections combining fashion with sports and heritage with innovation, announces the nation’s heartthrob and style icon, Rashmika Mandanna as India’s first brand advocate.

Rashmika tells IANSlife about her association with the Japanese fashion brand and how their contemporary collection resonates with her sartorial sense – unique, minimalistic, and artistic.

Read Excerpt:

You always manage to dress in style, what is that one fashion mantra that you stick by?

RM: My go-to fashion mantra is not to go after trends but to wear what makes you feel comfortable and happy!

What made you collaborate with Onitsuka Tiger? What are your favourite pieces from the collection?

RM: I am extremely excited to be associated with Onitsuka Tiger as their contemporary collection completely resonates with my sartorial sense – unique, minimalistic, and artistic. The brand allows me to showcase all aspects of my personality while experimenting with fashion-forward styles and silhouettes.

From the latest collection, I absolutely love mega anoraks, the oversized coats made of crafted faux fur, tailored, oversized three-button jackets, and coats. These items can also be worn on top of each other to make the silhouette voluminous, but less bulky.

You recently attended the Milan Fashion Week for the very first time. How was your experience and what is that one fashion inspiration that you have taken back?

RM: The experience was nothing short of incredible. I absolutely loved Onitsuka Tiger’s entire Autumn/Winter 2023 collection showcased at the Milan Fashion Week. The theme of the collection was “Urban Layering” representing the central part of Japanese culture – dressing in layers. The new AW23 collection builds on the essence of this Japanese tradition by filtering it through Onitsuka Tiger’s sporty DNA – presenting a collection that, while maintaining its active spirit, is more focused on an urban aesthetic.

From creating a positive fashion impact in Tollywood to Bollywood and now even globally, how do you manage to be confident with what you wear to create a statement with your looks?

RM: Fashion for me is a reflection of my personality with a lot of comforts involved. So to be comfortable and confident in what you wear is the only way to put your best foot forward.

What’s your personal favourite style when it comes to footwear? How important is it to choose the right footwear for your look?

RM: Opting for the right footwear allows me to be confident, not conscious. Choosing the right footwear is such an essential part of everyday life, something so simple that can go such a long way. My go-to footwear style is vibrant hues with modern styling. Onitsuka Tiger’s footwear collection keeps me super-comfortable and super-stylish throughout the day.