It’s been an eventful year for me, says Nayanthara

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:45 PM, Fri - 30 December 22

Hyderabad: Nayanthara-starrer horror thriller ‘Connect’ has been creating waves with its success run in Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam. Now, the makers are all set to release the film in Hindi today. After its release in the South market, the film has started to collect love from all across and the actor just couldn’t resist sharing a thankful note to her fans for their great response.

‘Connect’ is very special for Nayanthara fans as the actor is all set for her Hindi debut with the dubbed version of the film. Moreover, it also marks yet another collaboration of Nayanthara with director Ashwin Saravanan after the successful ‘Maya’, which makes ‘Connect’ a must-watch.

Produced by Vignesh Shivan under the Rowdy Pictures banner, ‘Connect’ stars Sathyaraj, Anupam Kher, and Vinay Rai in prominent roles. The film is written by Ashwin Saravanan and Kaavya Ramkumar.

