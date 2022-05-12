Haritha Haram: 26 lakhs saplings to be planted in Bhupalpally district

Bhupalpally: The officials of various departments are gearing up for the eighth phase of the Telangana ku Haritha Haram to be executed from May 28. District Collector Bhavesh Mishra said that they were chalking out plans to plant 26.37 lakh saplings through different departments under the eighth phase.

While rural development was allotted a target of 13.1 lakh saplings, SCCL was asked to plant four lakhs, ITC, Bhadrachalam was allotted the target of three lakh saplings. The remaining target will be fulfilled by other departments. “We are raising nearly 27 lakh saplings in 241 nurseries set up under each Gram Panchayat limits in the district,” Collector Mishra said. “In 2021-22, 1.07 lakh saplings were planted under the bund plantation programme, and 0.918 lakhs were planted under the avenue plantation, and 6.26 lakh saplings under the homestead plantation programme,” he said.

He added that 0.12 lakh saplings had been planted under institutional plantation programme and 0.54 lakh under the community plantation programme. “A total of 19.32 lakh saplings were planted in the last year (2021-22),” the Collector said. He also asked the officials to procure the saplings needed by the Excise department from other States, if they were not available locally.

Mishra said that he had conducted a meeting a couple of days ago with the officials of different departments and asked them to geo-tag each plant by logging on the Telangana Forest Management Information System website. He also made it clear that the officials who were negligent in executing the Haritha Haram programme would face the action.

