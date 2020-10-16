It’s cool once in a while to cheat: Rakul Preet Singh

The actress took to her verified Instagram account to share culinary tips for netizens, suggesting that if you abide by a diet, it’s cool to cheat once in a while.

By | Published: 7:39 pm

Mumbai: Rakul Preet Singh shared some tips related to how we should choose out food, on the occasion of World Food Day on Friday. Rakul also admitted being a foodie.

The actress took to her verified Instagram account to share culinary tips for netizens, suggesting that if you abide by a diet, it’s cool to cheat once in a while.

“The only thing I like better than talking about FOOD is EATING. Happy ‘world food day’. You are what you eat, so choose wisely, nourish your body and yeah it’s cool once in a while to cheat #foodieforlife #livetoeat,” the actress wrote on Instagram.

Rakul was recently summoned by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) for questioning in a drug-related case along with actresses Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan, as part of investigation in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case.

Reminding her of the incident, a few users trolled the actress by commenting on her post enquiring about “maal” and “ganja”.