J-K: Killed terrorist was close associate of Hizbul Mujahideen terror outfit, says Indian Army

By ANI Published Date - 06:34 PM, Mon - 7 August 23

Poonch: After two terrorists were gunned down as security forces foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control (LoC) in the general area of Degwar Terwan in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch, the Indian Army on Monday said that the one of the killed terrorists was Division Commander of Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) terror outfit.

The killed terrorist has been identified on the basis of Police Records as Muneer Hussain. He was a dreaded terrorist and a Division Commander of Hizbul Mujahideen(HM), Lt Col Suneel Bartwal PRO(Defence) Jammu said.According to an Army statement, Muneer Hussain was close associate of Maulana Dawood Kashmir(TuJ) who in turn is a close associate of Syed Salauddin (HM).

The statement further said that the killed terrorist along with his bodyguard came with the agenda of reviving Hizbul Mujahideen in Rajouri and Poonch of J-K.

As per reliable intelligence inputs, a high level meeting of Hizbul Muzahiddin Group took place in Islamabad which he attended. Agenda of the meeting was revival of terrorism in Rajouri & Poonch areas.

Recently high level meeting of HM group took place in Islamabad which he attended. Agenda of meeting was revival of HM in Rajouri and Poonch. Muneer Hussain along with his body guard was sent with the agenda of reviving HM in Rajouri, Poonch / South of Pir-Panjal (SPPR). He was given a larger leadership role of Tanzeems and told to revive terrorism South of Pir Panjal, the statement said.

The Army statement further said that Muneer Hussain is the senior most leader of HM terror outfit. â€œHe is the most dreaded terrorist killed in the last 10 years in Rajouri/Poonch, it added.

It is evident that Pakistan is trying to send old terror veterans to JK to motivate and recruit youth thus making desperate attempts to revive terrorism,â€ the statement added.

Two terrorist were gunned down as security forces foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control (LoC) in the general area of Degwar Terwan in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch during the wee hours of Monday, a Defence official said.

Two terrorists were engaged by the joint teams of the Indian Army and J&K Police. One terrorist fell down immediately, and the second terrorist tried to run back, engaged and hit and was seen falling down near LoC. Operation underway,â€ Lt Col Suneel Bartwal, PRO (Defence) Jammu said.

