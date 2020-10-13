Jagan announces Rs 5 lakh to COVID-19 victim scribes

Chairman of Andhra Pradesh Press Academy Devireddi Srinath Reddy said that the journalists were also in the frontline in the fight against COVID-19 and bore the brunt of the pandemic.

Visakhapatnam: Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy has decided to grant a financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh to each of the families of journalists who died due to coronavirus, according to chairman of Andhra Pradesh Press Academy Devireddi Srinath Reddy.

Talking to media persons here on Tuesday, he observed that the journalists were also in the frontline in the fight against COVID-19 along with doctors, medical personnel, sanitation workers, and police and bore the brunt of the pandemic.

“Quite a few of them fell victims of COVID while discharging their duties. On behalf of the Press Academy and also on behalf of journalists, we requested the Chief Minister to provide financial assistance to their families and the Chief Minister immediately responded and took a favourable decision,” he revealed.

He also said special beds were being allotted to journalists who tested positive for COVID-19, in government and private hospitals.

