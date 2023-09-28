Jagan condoles MS Swaminathan’s death

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy on Thursday condoled the death of eminent agricultural scientist MS Swaminathan.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:56 PM, Thu - 28 September 23

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy on Thursday condoled the death of eminent agricultural scientist MS Swaminathan.

He tweeted, “I am deeply saddened to hear of the demise of Dr MS Swaminathan garu, the father of India’s Green Revolution. His dedication and commitment to feeding the nation transformed agriculture in India. In current times, when the thrust needs to be on increasing production to meet growing consumption, Dr Swaminathan’s work and legacy will continue to guide and inspire all of us.”