Police seize four kg ganja, 23 arrested, including a minor, veterinary doctor

2 March 2024

Khammam: Khanapuram Haveli police nabbed 23 persons, including a minor, for illegally possessing ganja and seized four kg ganja from their possession.

Speaking to the media here on Saturday, Commissioner of Police Sunil Dutt informed that police found three persons under suspicious circumstances near Cherukuri mango orchards, Allipuram Road in Khammam. They were caught bags containing four kg ganja.

The main accused, Tharapareddy Manikumar-a private employee, Maloth Lokesh Naik-a PG student at SR&BGNR College and Shaik Ahammad- Rapido bike taxi rider confessed to police that they used to procure ganja from Narsipatnam in Vizag Rural of Andhra Pradesh, he said.

The substance was being supplied to the remaining accused, all living in different parts in Khammam, for consumption. There were four students and a veterinary doctor among those involved in the case.

Teams have been formed to nab 13 other accused who have absconded. The arrest was made by Assistant Commissioner of Police (Khammam town) SV Ramanamoorthy, Khammam two-town Inspector of Police R Bhanuprakesh along with his team, informed the CP.

One car, an Apple ipad and seven mobile phones have been seized from the accused. Strict measures were being taken to root out the menace of ganja under the limits of Khammam police commissionerate, the CP added.