AP: Rs 340 cr Varikapudisela lift irrigation scheme works begin

The scheme, launched under the YSR Palnadu Drought Mitigation Project, envisages to provide drinking water to 20,000 people and to irrigate 24,900 acres covering Veldurthi, Uppalapadu, Gottipalla, Srigiripadu, Bodilaveedu, Gangalakunta, and Kandlakunta villages.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:43 PM, Wed - 15 November 23

Macherla: Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy on Wednesday formally launched the works of Varikapudisela lift irrigation scheme at a cost of Rs.340.26 crore here, after obtaining all the necessary clearances from Environment, Forest and Wildlife departments.

Speaking on the occasion, Jagan said although the place was beside Nagarjuna Sagar project, people were deprived of their water needs for irrigation and drinking for decades. The previous Telugu Desam Party government, broke a coconut just before 2019 elections even without procuring the land or getting the necessary clearances and cheated the people, he alleged.