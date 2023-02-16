Jagan Mohan felicitates Indian handball team for winning Asian President’s Cup

Hyderabad: Arshanapally Jagan Mohan Rao, president of the National Handball Association felicitated the Indian team at the RK Khanna Stadium, New Delhi on Thursday. The Indian girls team won the maiden Asian President’s Cup title, by scoring 12 points in six matches in Jordan on Tuesday.

India was unbeaten in the tournament which was conducted in round-robin format. Jordan settled for the runners-up trophy with eight points. Nidhi Sharma adjudged as the most valuable player and Diksha Thakur emerged as the best goalkeeper.

Speaking on the occasion Jagan Mohan Rao said, “We decided to take the Indian team to the Olympics. Many editions have been introduced in handball at the national level in the last two years. We are taking special care in all aspects of team preparation. The best players in the country are selected and given exclusive training in Himachal Pradesh. As a result, we won the Asian Women’s Junior Championship title for the first time last year and now we have won the Asian President’s Cup. We are also preparing a road map to take steps towards the Olympics from here.”

National Handball Association Executive Director Anandeshwar Pandey, Chief Coach Sachin Chaudhuri, Team Manager Paramender Singh and others took part in the event.