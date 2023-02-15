SATS to conduct KCR Championship chess tourney on Thursday, Friday

By Telangana Today Updated On - 08:06 PM, Wed - 15 February 23

Hyderabad: To commemorate the birthday of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, the Sports Authority of Telangana State (SATS) is going to conduct KCR Championship 2023 Telangana State Women’s Chess Championship in all districts.

The district level competition will be held on Thursday while the State level competition will be held on Friday at the Yoga and Wushu Hall at the LB Stadium.

Sports Minister V Srinivas Goud, SATS chairman Dr Anjaneya Goud released the poster in this regard.

There is no age limit for the participants and the entry is free. The tournament will be held in five rounds.