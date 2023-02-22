Jagan releases funds under YSR Law Nestham

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:48 PM, Wed - 22 February 23

Amaravati: Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy on Wednesday released Rs.1,00,55,000 under the YSR Law Nestham to benefit 2011 eligible junior advocates across the State, the amount directly credited into the bank accounts of the beneficiaries.

Releasing the amount with the click of a button virtually at the camp office here, he said the amount would be disbursed as a stipend to junior advocates who were enrolled for practice after completing their Law Degree.

The Government has so far released a total of Rs. 35.40 crore under the YSR Law Nestham benefitting 4,248 junior advocates in the last three and half years. Junior advocates face a lot of difficulties during the first three years of practice as they belong to self-employed groups, he noted, adding that the monthly stipend of Rs. 5000 each for three years under the scheme would go a long way in helping them stand on their own.

YSR Law Nestham was introduced in accordance with the party election manifesto to help junior advocates financially as they had narrated their difficulties during his Praja Sankalpa Yatra. The annual scheme would hereafter be implemented yearly twice for extending help to more junior advocates, he said.

Aspiring junior advocates seeking financial assistance under YSR Law Nestham or the Advocates Welfare Trust could apply online or directly send their requests to the Law Secretary.