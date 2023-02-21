Vizag global summit will be game changer: Amarnath

Published Date - 09:23 PM, Tue - 21 February 23

It would be the first investors' meet after YSR Congress Party came into power in Andhra Pradesh, said IT minister Gudivada Amarnath

Visakhapatnam: The proposed Global Investors’ Summit to be held here next month will be a game changer in providing employment opportunities to youth, according to IT minister Gudivada Amarnath.

Talking to media persons after inspecting the summit venue at Andhra University grounds here on Tuesday, he said that it would be the first investors’ meet after YSR Congress Party came into power in the state.

“Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy will also attend the summit along with several industrialists. We have already conducted road shows on the summit in Bangalore and Chennai. We will also showcase the summit and the opportunities available in Andhra Pradesh at an event in Hyderabad of Telangana state on February 24,” he said.

Noting that there would be special focus on 14 industrial sectors, particularly with regard to tourism, hospitality, infra, and pharma sectors in the state, he said that industrialists would be able to see for themselves the facilities offered in AP during the summit. At present there were industries belonging to about 60 countries running in the state and those industrialists would act as brand ambassadors of AP, he stated.

“Andhra Pradesh is no. 1 in ease of doing business in India. While there are 11 industrial corridors in the country, Andhra Pradesh is all set to establish three corridors in the state. At present, the exports are to the tune of Rs 1.5 lakh crore. We are confident of an investment to the tune of Rs 1.8 lakh crore to start with,” he said.